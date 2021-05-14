TRIGG COUNTY, KY — State police say a sheriff's deputy shot a man at a Trigg County, Kentucky, home early Thursday. Deputies were at the home to serve an arrest warrant for the man.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the law enforcement officer-involved shooting. In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, KSP Post 1 says the deputies trying to serve the warrant were "met with resistance," by the wanted man, and a deputy fired his service weapon at him, wounding him.
State police say the deputy immediately provided medical care to the man, and continued to provide care until Trigg County EMS responders arrived.
The man was taken first to Trigg County Hospital, then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
KSP says the man's injures are life threatening.
No one else was injured during the shooting incident.
Neither the man's name nor the name of the deputy have been released to the public yet.
In its news release, KSP Post 1 says "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation it is KSP policy not release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered."