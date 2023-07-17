CAIRO, IL — A local bridge, more than 80 years old, could soon be replaced and moved.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the US 51 Bridge over the Ohio River is deficient and a replacement would improve safety.
Instead of rebuilding where it currently stands, KYTC is looking at an alternative location.
For reference, the Us 51 Bridge connects Wickliffe, Kentucky to Cairo, Illinois.
If the alternative is chosen, it would be rebuilt at Barlow, KY, and Future City, IL.
The possible change is concerning business owners in Cairo who rely on the traffic from the bridge as their customer base.
KYTC says moving the old US 51 Bridge will improve regional mobility.
Travel times will drop and speed limits will go up.
As KYTC studies the positives, they're launching a survey to look into the potential negative impacts of relocation.
At least one business in Cairo says they're happy to fill them in.
The streets of Cairo, Illinois are lined with buildings.
Many of them are empty, but there are signs of new life.
It's why Romello Orr opened Cosmic Creations, a new restaurant.
“It was a food desert. Thankfully, the grocery store is here but, hey, if you just want something quick and simple, or something already made, you really don't have too many options,” Orr says.
The US 51 Bridge is a lifeline for his business, bringing customers as he builds from the ground up.
“A lot of people that come through here every day, they end up being repeat customers. I see a lot of people that work from Kentucky and work from Missouri, on their lunch break, they stop here,” says Orr.
The thought of that traffic being cut off and the bridge moving worries him.
He thinks it could further hurt Cairo’s already struggling economy.
“We fight hurdle after hurdle and it would literally just be another thing to add to the list of why we have to fight so hard to keep this place going,” Orr says.
Orr also serves on the city council.
It was presented with the Illinois Department Of Transportation's multi-year plan this week, part of Rebuild Illinois.
Billions of dollars will be allocated to Illinois roads and bridges, including the US 51 Bridge project, a partnership between IDOT and Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet.
In IDOT’s plan, a promise to repair the current bridge, 1 mile south of Cairo.
“$116 million for bridge repair. And so that's going to be a great thing for the city of Cairo, which means that we won't lose the bridge hopefully,” Orr says.
Orr wants the state agencies to see that plan through.
But just in case, he plans to voice how the bridge's absence would hurt Cairo in KYTC’s survey and is asking the city to join in.
“A promise does not mean tomorrow. They could appropriate that money and we don't get it for another 5 years. I want to make sure that everybody knows this connectivity study is something they are actually paying attention to,” says Orr.
KYTC is using the connectivity study to examine feasibility, cost, and impacts on the region.
It's funded by the state.
They're asking those who live nearby, or who travel the US 51 bridge route for feedback.
KYTC will hold a public meeting this fall.
The study will conclude at the beginning of 2024.
That's when KYTC and IDOT will determine whether to repair the current bridge or relocate it.