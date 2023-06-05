LYON COUNTY, KY — The 7th Annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run is coming to a close with an auction to benefit several in the community.
The auction started at 8 p.m. after the boaters returned from Breaker's Marina in Tennessee.
As of 10 p.m., over $27,000 had already been raised.
The money will go to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County Water Rescue and KY Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch. The funds will also help 16-year-old Tannah Gibbs, who was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Type C — commonly known as childhood Alzheimer's.
A few of the items sold included a hand carved wooden American Flag, a pair of boat speakers and a water ski. One bar stool scooter sold for $10,000.
They're expecting to raise at least $50,000. The funds will be distributed next week.
Related Coverage: All hands on deck to benefit community with 7th annual Kuttawa Cannonball Run