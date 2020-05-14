More businesses are set to reopen in Kentucky this month, but childcare facilities are to stay closed into June. So where does that leave working parents?
A spokesman with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says parents who can't return to work because they would have no one to look after their children will be able to remain on unemployment. The same goes for people who are at risk of complications from COVID-19.
In a statement, cabinet spokesman J.T. Henderson tells Local 6: "If one cannot return to their job because of lack of daycare or they are in an at-risk population, they will request their UI payment as normal and need to claim one of these exceptions. Our IT team is installing this onto the program. Our plan is for the ability to claim this exception is live on our system at the end of the week."
That statement comes as Kentucky's unemployment benefits system faces record numbers of requests. Gov. Andy Beshear has said the state's UI trust fund has enough money to last through "at least part of the summer," but is calling for another round of federal assistance to states.