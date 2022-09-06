PADUCAH — During the past two years, many events were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but public gatherings are returning — including Labor Day events.
The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee hosted its 47th Labor Day Parade. The event was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Ashley Taylor's favorite part of the Labor Day Parade is Paducah Tilghman High School's marching band.
She graduated from Paducah Tilghman, and this year she was especially excited to hear familiar songs performed by her alma mater's band.
"We look forward to doing these little parades and different little things like this and just kind of getting out of the house, and since COVID hit a lot of things haven't taken place," said Taylor, who lives in Paducah.
Organizers said they had to bring the parade back this year. It's a day to celebrate improved labor conditions for workers across the nation, including in the Local 6 area.
"We just like to keep it up, keep it going," said David Yates, one of the organizers for the Labor Day Parade. "It's a tradition, and it means something, all our organized labor. It's our only day that they recognize what we do."
Taylor and her family are likewise remembering the men and women who have made a difference for workers. For the Taylors, the parade symbolizes the turning of a corner.
"Labor Day is like the last holiday kickoff before, you know, summer's over, so we look forward to the parade," said Taylor.
Along with Paducah Tilghman Marching Band, some of the floats in the parade included city and county leaders, the Red Cross and the Special Olympics.
After the parade, the celebration continued at Carson Park with vendors and live music. The festivities lasted until 5 p.m.