PADUCAH — If you're a renter, you know prices are climbing. It's a national issue, and we're seeing it locally, too. Zillow reports rent in Paducah has climbed $175 on average from last year.
At Riverstone in Paducah, for example, rent climbed $200 from last year. And Riviera Apartments posted a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in 2015 for $495 a month. Now it's $695.
Alfred Jones and Richard Parks are currently looking for a permanent place to live, but they're still struggling with the high cost of rent.
"Yeah, when we get done paying the rent, we don't have anything. We have a tight budget," Parks said.
They are both staying in a hotel until they can find more permanent housing. They said it's more than just paying high rent. They feel trapped where they are. "We can't find any other place to rent." Parks said.
"That's what we've been looking for. There's nothing available or anything," Jones said.
Lorie Knight, the manager of Forest Hills Village in Paducah, said rent pricing is affected by several factors.
"Every two years, our rent increases or decreases. It's probably never going to decrease, but it increases with the cost of living, and last year's cost of living, as everyone knows, went up dramatically. So ours went up, and we had to push that forward to the tenant, and supplies have gone up dramatically," she said.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry Emergency Services Coordinator Amy Allcock said she is seeing more people needing renter's assistance.
She said the area needs more housing options across the board.
"Definitely more options, whether it be single-family homes or housing apartment complexes. Whatever that looks like, we need more sustainable, affordable housing for a lot of people," Allcock said.
But until there is a solution, people will continue to struggle to stay afloat.
"Nowhere to go. There's nowhere for anybody to move to. It is that way at this point right now, and not just here. I live in Murray, so it's that way in Murray, too. I mean, there's just nowhere to go," Knight said.