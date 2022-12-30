PADUCAH — 2022 is coming to an end, and realtors say there were not enough homes to meet the demand in the Local 6 area, but they're expecting improvement in the housing market by the summer of next year.
The Paducah Board of Realtors says in its monthly sales statistics comparison report there has been a 10% increase in the average price of homes in McCracken County.
Local experts say this percentage increase happened because there's a lack of inventory of homes, which has been an issue for years.
We spoke to one out-of-town couple who fought hard to get a place in Paducah amid the supply and about their journey navigating the housing market.
Michael Parages and Jennie Rios are from Chicago.
They were tired of big-city life, so they found a place in Paducah.
"It was like a Hallmark movie, you know, with the little Main Street, and everything just something smaller," said Rios, who's currently living in Paducah apart from Parages. "Everyone—they're completely nice."
Parages will move in with Rios once he retires after 20 years in the Chicago police force.
They paid for the house all in cash.
They had to do that to secure the home as their own.
Local realtors, like Gerald Watkins with Purchase Realty Group, say all-cash offers have become more common for buyers.
People purchasing homes have to up their game—and their offer—to appeal to sellers.
"The buyers, you know, they just have to compete, but interest rates have been low," Watkins said. "They're higher now, so it makes it a little tougher for buyers, but there is still good bargains to be had."
While these bargains are tough to find, Watkins says if you're a potential home buyers, keep looking.
He's expecting the market to improve next year.
"You'll see more people into the market, both sellers and buyers, so I think by summer you'll have a good housing market for both sides," said Watkins.
For Parages and Rios, they're excited.
They found a house in Paducah, which they say is a great place to call home.
"We're blessed," said Parages. "We found this house with great neighbors in a great location. We couldn't ask for anything more."
The Paducah Board of Realtors says active listing shave decreased by 7%.
Like Watkins said, it shows the lack of available inventory in the area.
Watkins also mentioned that the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes also impacted inventory.
Mayfield lost more than 1,000 homes.
Because of that, there continues to be an increased demand for housing in surrounding areas.