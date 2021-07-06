TRIGG COUNTY, KY — It started with a capsized boat on the lake. What happened next is what being American is all about: strangers coming together to help others in need.
One of the busiest weekends of the year for a local marina nearly turned deadly. But, thanks to some courageous employees at Lake Barkley Marina in Trigg County, things turned out OK.
"A couple of my guys jumped in, went over to the boat. One of the girls that works for me, Christina, went with me, and we grabbed jackets so that we can throw them into the water," Head says.
One of the guys who jumped into the lake was Maxwell Bauserman.
He says everything happened suddenly. He didn't really have time to think.
"I looked over my shoulder, and I noticed that a boat over there was taking on just a little bit of water. I'm like, 'Let's go pump it out and help them out,' and I come around the corner, and I see that it's starting to go under. We just took off on a dead sprint," Bauserman says.
Head says after the initial adrenaline rush, the reality of the situation hit all of them. "I know my boys were almost in shock. We just had to decompress, you know? But thankfully the best case scenario — everybody was OK. You know, stuff can be replaced. People can't," he says.
Bauserman says being a good Samaritan is just a part of Lake Barkley Marina's culture and is one of the reasons he loves coming to work every day
"One thing that's cool about the lake is that it brings everyone together. It's all one big family. When someone's in the water, everyone's quick to help. And I think everyone just looks out for each other," Bauserman says.
Bauserman says he's just happy they were at the right place at the right time.