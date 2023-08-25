LAKE COUNTY, TN — Many questions remain for a community facing a proposed property tax increase. Several people at a public meeting about it Thursday night said it will put Lake County, Tennessee, in a hole where more than 33% of the population is living in poverty.
Lake County leaders proposed the increase and gave community members a chance to address concerns and ask questions Thursday night at the Ridgley Civic Center, where frustrations flared and residents said they didn't get answers.
The room was filled with community members all asking the same question: why their property taxes may go from $2.85 per $1,000 property value to $3.99.
"Seniors are gonna’ lose their home. I might lose mine. Nineteen years of working for it and I might lose my home," one woman said.
That Lake County resident and others expressed concerns and asked questions of Lake County Mayor Danny Cook.
"Nobody in county court, nobody in the courthouse, nobody wants to have a high tax rate. I would be tickled if we can leave it exactly where it is, but I don't think that's going to happen,” Cook said.
A big work for many residents is the impact the change would have on disabled people, older people and low-income households. Cook responded this way: "If there's anybody that has got a good suggestion to cut in a place that's feasible to cut, we're open to it."
Speaking with Local 6 after the meeting, Cook said the increase may not be permanent.
"We want to know suggestions, where can we cut. The problem with government budgets is there's so many things that are mandated, so many things that are required. So many things from the outside may look like we can cut this this and this, but you can do that," he said.
He said county leaders will discuss the proposed budget on Monday.
"We all know each other. We do not want to take advantage of anyone. We want to make our community as good as it can possibly be and grow as much as we can," Cook said.
The mayor said he expects another large crowd at Monday's meeting.
That budget meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tiptonville Courthouse.