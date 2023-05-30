SALINE COUNTY, IL — On this Memorial Day, folks in predominantly Black community of Lake View, Illinois, not only went out to Lake View Cemetery to celebrate and pay tribute to veterans who died while serving our country, but also to honor and to pay homage to the African American ancestors who came before them and settled in the community.
"This day is giving respect, paying homage to all of our veterans, some still living, to those who gave at a time in their lives when they did not know how important their gift would be to the rest of us," says Denise Drue.
That includes times like 1818, when seven families of freed and runaway slaves made the journey from North Carolina and Tennessee to Saline County.
Drue is a decedent of that group. "I guess I'm passionate because it's my family,” she says. “I know those stories. Not everybody knows those stories. So how can I not stand up for them and speak this out? It would just be disrespectful and rude not to give them all the respect that they are due and the respect that maybe they didn't get when they were alive and well.”
No matter how far people go, they return to Lake View on Memorial Day to honor the veterans who gave their lives as well as the ancestors who planted their roots in the community.
"There are people here from Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, Michigan, because they have family here," says Drue.
That includes Brendan Jennings, who's been hearing stories about his home since he was small, passed down through generations.
"I want to see this place succeed. I want to see our history preserved. And I want to see something that my grandma would talk about happening back in 1850 still continue on for another 100 years," he says.
Monday was a reminder of the sacrifices made for a more perfect and equal union and the importance of remembering where they come from.
"This makes me have greater respect and honor for not only those who do serve but those who came before me at a time when our country was not so welcoming to us," says Drue.
Upkeep at the cemetery is completely paid for by donations. If you want to make one, you can send it to: 340 Irvin Road, Carrier Mills, IL 62917.
People in Lake View are working with the Saline County Tourism Board to get the community a historical designation. To read more about their journey click here.