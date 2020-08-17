A three-man fire crew from Land Between the Lakes is assisting local agencies at Gunnison National Forest in Colorado. The team has been there since mid-July and is nearing the end of their 30-day rotation.
The team is made up of Engine Capt. Doug Phelps, Senior Firefighter Christopher Garrison, and Fire Apprentice Zach Bheuler. Phelps and Bheuler are from Benton and Dexter, Kentucky, respectively. Garrison is originally from California. Phelps believes having the opportunity to help other local agencies helps them gain crucial experience for fighting fires at home.
"Anytime we go out on a fire assignment, we're building our skills. We're developing ourselves as professionals," Phelps said. "Whether it's with fire or with medical incidents, everything we learn and to be able to bring it back to Land Between the Lakes and better serve the visitors there is a huge benefit. Everything from fire behavior, and fuel types, and different terrains, to coordinating with different local resources."
During their assignment, the crew was able to get a hiker in need of medical attention air lifted to a nearby hospital. Phelps emphasized how important it is to work with other fire and medical crews from the area.
"Coordinating with the dispatch and the local resources, that communication had to cross the county lines over to a different dispatch in order to get the right information to the right people. So it can be a very complicated process, and it just requires clear communication. We have standard operating procedures and protocols on the radios," Phelps said.
The crew will drive back from Colorado after their rotation is finished.