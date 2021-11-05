PADUCAH — Neighbors in a local community are upset after a large fire dumped embers and ash on homes and property for several blocks.
Late Tuesday night, a contractor burned several piles of wood while clearing an area to build new properties in Paducah.
It happened at North 36th Street between Pines and Minnich.
However, city leaders say the contractor, who doesn't own the land, was not supposed to burn one of the larger wood piles.
One neighbor we spoke with says she has bronchitis and had to use her inhaler because of the smoke.
Others wish the contractor or the city of Paducah had given residents a warning before going ahead with the fire.
They say they didn't get any warning about the fire from the contractor or from city leaders.
One person we spoke with didn't want her face to be shown on camera but told us this: "You know, morning, the houses just smelled like smoke. Worse inside than even outside, and so I have a son who's asthmatic, and I've had a cough. My neighbors are recovering from COVID, and just the amount of smoke from the fire was bad enough in itself.”
City leaders say they had OK’d the burning with the contractor, including the timing of the fire.
"This was an unfortunate situation that happened. We'll learn from it," Paducah Mayor George Bray says.
Bray says the city approved burning of the two small piles — not the large one.
"We gave them authorization for a controlled burn, and the mistake that we made was not specifically on this form anything that only the two smaller piles could be burned," Bray says.
It isn't clear whether the contractor will face any penalties because of this incident.
We spoke with the contractor Thursday night by phone asking for comment. He refused to provide one and hung up on us.
It's also important to note that we asked several neighbors to appear on camera to share their concerns.
They told us they didn't want to deal with any possible repercussions.
The mayor also says that the city of Paducah wants to make opportunity for people to clear land and build properties.