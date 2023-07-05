PADUCAH — On Independence Day, fireworks fill the sky as millions of Americans celebrate. The folks at one local firework stand say they always have last-minute shoppers on what is the busiest day in firework sales.
Tuesday, the Traders Mall Fireworks tent on Hinkleville Road was filled with shoppers, including Drey Stokes. "I'm doing fireworks with my friends today," Stokes told us.
Stokes is a huge fan of summer. "I don't have to be at school. I'm not a big fan of school that much," he said.
With his 11th birthday only a few days away, the Fourth of July is one of his favorite holidays, and to him, that means fireworks.
"I feel happy,” he said. “We came here yesterday to get a few fireworks, and we wanted to come here to get a few extra.”
Tent owner Randall Smith said kids like Drey are why he's been running this tent for over a decade.
"We don't let children leave without some fireworks," said Smith.
He isn’t in the fireworks business year round.
"I own Traders Mall Flea Market, and I'm there all year long," said Smith.
He said he gets a huge surge of business on the Fourth of July.
"A lot of people with children, not spending a lot of money, but they still want to buy something for the kids for the Fourth," said Smith.
Parents with children like Drey keep that tent up and running and celebrating the red, white and blue.
The like many others, the Traders Mall Tent will be open for the rest of the week for those looking to celebrate longer.
For parents, it's important to remember to watch their children when lighting fireworks at home. Also, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.