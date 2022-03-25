FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill designating a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work.
It's a response to the national debate over critical race theory.
The sweeping education measure cleared the state Senate on a 21-15 vote Thursday. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The measure also would shift principal hiring and curriculum setting authority to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils.
House lawmakers inserted the hotly debate civics instruction provisions into what had been a school governance measure designated as a top priority by the Senate.