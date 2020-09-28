FULTON COUNTY, KY — A 4-year-old west Kentucky girl who was welcomed home with a parade Tuesday has died after a battle with cancer.
Lennon Black went home Monday to be with her family. On Tuesday, first responders and others in the community lined the street where the family lives to welcome her home and pray for her. The day of the parade, Lennon's father, Jay Black, said he hoped the parade would bring more awareness to funding for childhood cancer research. "It's time that the children be put into the forefront, in the forefront. It's time," Jay told Local 6. "And if that's what my daughter's purpose here on earth was, then that's what her purpose was."
Friday night, Paducah nonprofit Book for Hope, which helps families of children battling cancer, released a statement written by Lennon's dad, Jay Black, which reads:
"At 7:08 pm 9/25/2020 Lennon gained her angel wings laying between her parents. Her mission on earth is fulfilled. But not over, be like Lennon and shine bright and always trust in the Lord and don't take a single breath for granted. We love everyone. Like Lennon show strength when you think you're weak. Be the light."
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Lennon.
A visitation service for Lennon will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at West Hickman Baptist Church, according to Morrow Funeral Chapel. The funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the church, and interment will follow at Hickman City Cemetery in Hickman, Kentucky.
To read the obituary for Lennon Black, visit morrowfuneralchapel.com.