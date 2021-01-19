FRANKFORT, KY — Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are now accepting applications for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Kentucky Community Action Partnerships says open enrollment will run through March 31, 2021, or until funds run out. The program is served on a first-come, first-served basis and qualified residents should apply at their local Community Action Agencies. You can call 800-456-3452 to find your local office.
“Many Kentuckians are still struggling from the financial hardships stemming from COVID-19, making the need for LIHEAP even greater this year,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “We actively encourage anyone that meets the eligibility requirements of the LIHEAP Crisis Component to reach out to their local Community Action Agency as soon as possible to apply.”
Kentucky Community Action Partnerships says applicants must have a household income at or below 1505 of the federal poverty guidelines, as well as have received a "disconnect" notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane.
Additionally, the partnerships say this year, applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arrearage payment plan.
The program says you must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent in order to apply. Crisis applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program would be eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric services.
The benefits offered through the Crisis Component are limited to the amount the applicant needs to help the crisis with the maximum amount to exceeding the Community Action Agency's local cost for a deliverable supply of the household's primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electric, according to the agency.
The agency says households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit.
The agency also says the benefits may take the form of fuel deliveries, service reconnection, blankets or sleeping bags, loaning space heaters and emergency shelter.
Accepted applicants can get crisis relief within 48 hours or 18 hours if it's an emergency. The agency says applicants should call their local agency fr specific application instructions. You can call 800-456-3452 to find your local office.
The agency may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask LIHEAP applicants to follow safety protocols, for everyone's safety. Call your local agency for more information.
Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies administer LIHEAP in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a pass-through block grant from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More information about LIHEAP, including contact information for county-specific office contact information, can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.