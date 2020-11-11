Here's a list of local Veterans Day ceremonies and programs to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
1.) The City of Paducah has several Veterans Day events planned for Nov. 11. The city says that due to COVID-19 and the need to keep our Veterans safe and healthy, the annual Veterans Day parade will not be held this year.
- Sunrise Reveille
- Rescheduled to begin at 6:15 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water Street on Nov. 11. Reveille will be played at 6:30 a.m. along with the raising of the flag by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
- Click here to watch the Reveille and raising of the flag.
- Broadway will be closed to traffic from the last entrance at the gazebo parking lot towards the floodwall opening for the event. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
- "I love this holiday," says City Manager Jim Arndt, who served in the U.S. Army from 1990-1993. "It's a powerful way for recognizing our active and former members of the military. I urge everyone to take some time on Veterans Day to thank veterans for their service."
- Distinguished Veteran Award, Patriot Award, and Essay Winners
- During Local 6's Midday newscast on Nov. 11, the city of Paducah and WPSD will be honoring the winners of the Distinguished Veteran and Patriot awards as well as showcasing the winners of the Veterans Day Essay and Poster contest.
- City of Paducah Employee Veterans
- The city has released a nearly six-minute video giving special tribute to current city employees who have served this country or who are currently serving. There are 50 employees being honored in the video. (Click here to watch.)
- Unveiling of American Flag Mural
- The Paducah Quilt Murals Inc. will be unveiling the second panel of the Quilt City USA® mural series. The quilt, titled ". . . and Our Flag was Still There!" created by Melinda Bula from El Dorado Hills, California, and painted by Stefanie Graves, Cowango Studios in Paducah, will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at the floodwall adjacent to the Schroeder Expo Center and Julian Carroll Convention Center at 415 Park Street.
- To keep social distance, the city is asking interested onlookers to view the unveiling from the safety of their cars in the parking lot facing the murals. The mural will be available for public viewing at anytime after the official unveiling.
2.) The McCracken County Public Library is hosting a virtual Veterans Day event on Nov. 11, starting at 7 p.m.
The live event will be lead by author Col. Fred Johnson (U.S. Army Retired). Johnson served in the Army fro 29 years and was deployed to war four times: twice to Iraq and once to each Afghanistan and Bosnia. At the Veterans Day event, the library says Johnson will discuss the events and experiences that brought him to the point of self-destruction and how he was healed with the help of mental health professionals, friends, the arts, and a renewed sense of purpose through community service.
- The event can be joined via Zoom by clicking this link.
- The meeting ID is 844 6921 3332 and passcode: veteran
- If you have any questions, contact Adult Programming Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle at bwrinkle@mclib.net.
You can read more about Johnson by clicking here.
3.) The City of Carbondale's annual Veterans Day Service will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says the service will be similar to the virtual Memorial Day Service earlier this year.
In a video, you can see the Carbondale Police Department Honor Guard's three-volley salute, the raising of the flag by Scouts BSA Troop 66B, and witness the decoration of graves at Snider Hill Cemetery by members and friends of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale.
- The virtual Veterans Day video will be released Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
- For more information, call Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.
4.) The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of Veterans Services will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The university says the virtual observance will feature the following:
- Pre-recorded videos of the American Legion Post 55 presenting the colors;
- A patriotic melody performed by Assistant professor of music Dr. John Oelrich and the Skyhawk String Ensemble;
- A message from UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver;
- A tribute to service by the UT Martin faculty and staff;
- A poem presented by James Avant; a sophomore psychology major at the UT Martin Somerville Center;
- Remarks by UT Martin Veteran Services Coordinator Jason Earley and Veteran Benefits Specialist Marcus VanCleave.
- Justin Johnson, United States Marine and Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network regional director for Memphis and Shelby County, will serve as the guest speaker.
The program will be broadcast at utm.edu/veteransday2020 and will be archived on the UT Martin YouTube account.
Other Veterans Day events include a Veterans Day Flag Retirement at 5 p.m. by the American Legion Post 55.
5.) Dyersburg State Community College, in Tennessee, will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on campus on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. The event will be held outside in front of the Learning Resource Center. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside.
- The Veterans Day ceremony will feature the presentation of colors, delivered by the Dyer County High School Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
- The community is invited to attend, and face masks and social distancing is required.
- For more information, contact Veterans Academic Success Coach Sarah Twaddle at 731-286-3262 or stwaddle@dscc.edu.