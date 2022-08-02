Two more deaths connected to catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky have been confirmed, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed in a social media post Monday evening that the number of lives lost now stands at 37, up from a toll of 35 reported earlier in the day.
Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for amid the natural disaster as well.
"We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing," Beshear said in a Facebook post. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians."
People who wish to donate to help communities affected by the disaster can give to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which the governor established last week. To visit the fund's online donation portal, click here. Additionally, checks can be mailed the Kentucky State Treasurer's Office. Donors should write "Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund" in the memo line of the check checks and mail them to: Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street 218 NC Frankfort, KY 40601.
Fundraising website GoFundMe has also created a centralized hub where you can find all verified GoFundMe campaigns related to the flooding. GoFundMe says it has two criteria that must be met for a campaign to be considered verified:
- GoFundMe knows the identity of the organizer, who they're raising money for, the organizer’s relationship to the recipient of the funds and how the funds will be used, or;
- GoFundMe is safely holding all funds raised until the recipient is added to the fundraiser to withdraw, and their identity has been confirmed.
To view the GoFundMe hub for verified eastern Kentucky flooding fundraisers, click here.