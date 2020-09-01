LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY - Livingston County Public Schools will go back to class in-person on September 8. During a special called meeting on Monday, the Livingston County Board of Education approved their original hybrid in-person schedule. The board had previously decided to follow Governor Beshear's recommendation of virtual learning until September 28.
The in-person option passed with a 3-1 vote. Jennifer Johnson has a fourth grader and a kindergartner in the school district. She pushed to get them back in class.
"We have amazing teachers in Livingston, we're very blessed with that, and just to not utilize those teachers in an in-person environment it's just a drastic disadvantage for our kids," Johnson said. "Just the fact that we're going to be able to moving back into that environment makes me very happy as a parent."
The only dissenting vote was Board Chair Christine Thompson. She issued a strong word of caution to Superintendent Victor Zimmerman.
"You're going to own this. If this succeeds, you own it. If it fails, you own it. Please keep everyone involved as safe as possible. I'm asking for three things from you, communication, transparency, and accountability," Thompson said to Zimmerman during the meeting.
Students will need to wear masks when walking through the halls. Classrooms will be set up to ensure proper social distancing is being practiced.
"If you can maintain six feet social distancing we don't have to require those masks, and that is a big sticking point for the alternating A-B schedule," Zimmerman said. "To allow that to take place versus trying to have everybody back in school and having to wear masks almost all the time."
Johnson says it's essential children in the district get back to school.
"Livingston has a lot of poverty in our county. We have a lot of children that need to be in school, they have missed their safe haven since March, and they need to be in school," Johnson said.
Parents who don't feel comfortable sending their children into school have the option of learning virtually. You can find the school's full reopening plan here.