LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Students are slowly making their way back to in-person classes. Livingston County students will return on Tuesday. Sanitation stations and teachers will greet your kids at the door.
Livingston County Schools Superintendent Victor Zimmerman said they are constantly making changes to adjust to guidelines.
"With the new recommendations coming down for masks to be worn full time, that kind of deflated the balloon a little bit," said Zimmerman. "That is one of the things parents were really hoping that we could do by this alternating A-B schedule."
They are urging everyone to keep washing those hands.
The district is enforcing social distancing guidelines, placing signs and floor markers everywhere. They even revamped their cat-themed library.
South Livingston Elementary Head Principal Sarah Anthony said they will have staggered lunchtimes. Breakfast will be in the classroom.
They are doing this work to keep your students safe, as they ask that parents do their part by pre-screening their kids. Zimmerman said if students are sick, they should not come to school.
"Keep them home there. We're not going to be coming after you with the attendance police if your keeping your child home for that, for those purposes," said Zimmerman.
If there is a COVID-19 case, they will have your child go to their isolation room, where they will be required to wear a mask until their parents/ guardians pick them up.
School leaders said they just want to protect your kids.
"We just want to provide a safe good positive school environment for those who wish to utilize it," said Zimmerman. "We'll provide a positive beat education we can for those who wish to keep their children at home for home study."
South Livingston Elementary School is not allowing non-essential staff into the school to protect everyone.
Anthony said they will allow parents of kindergartners to drop off their children inside, for the first week, as long as they wear a mask.
There will be up to 13 students per classroom. Parents interested in changing their kids form of learning will have to wait for the second nine weeks.
They will need to communicate with school staff that they would like to make a change.
For more information on the district's back to school plan, visit the school district's website.