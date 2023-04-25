MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — WPSD Local 6 has filed an open records request regarding a security breach that happened Thursday at Reidland Intermediate School in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Two women entered the school unaccompanied and without permission around 8:55 a.m. Thursday. McCracken County Schools has said the women entered through a side door that had failed to latch fully because of weather stripping that was recently installed.
In a statement released Friday, the district said a school resource officer found the intruders within three minutes after they entered the building. The SRO asked them how they got inside and then escorted them out, the district said.
In an effort to learn more about what took place during the incident, Local 6 has submitted a Kentucky Open Records Act request seeking any communications directed to parents, patrons, staff and others regarding the breach. The request includes records to and from Superintendent Steve Carter, SRO Supervisor Austin Guill, Reidland Intermediate SRO Jon Wentworth and every SRO employed by the district on April 20. It also includes records to and from Principal Shaun Thomas, Assistant Principal Jodi Belt, Secretary to the Superintendent/BOE Sally Willett, McCracken County School Board Chairman Steve Shelby, School Board Members Kelly Walker, Sheila Cruse-Johnston, Alice Shemwell and Tiffany Watson, as well as Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski, Public Relations Director Jayme Jones and Director of Facilities Todd Jackson.
Local 6 is also requesting the initial incident report prepared and submitted by Wentworth and/or Guill or any member of the McCracken County Department of Law Enforcement and Safety.
Our request also includes any records related to the incident submitted to any law enforcement authority, any officer of the judicial systems of McCracken County or the commonwealth of Kentucky.
We're also asking for records related to the maintenance and repair of the door through which the women entered the school, including any records related to weather stripping and all work orders, authorizations, requisitions and invoices by the district required for those repairs.
Finally, the request asks for external and internal security camera video recordings of the school on April 20 from the time the women arrived on campus until they left, including but not limited to all their attempts to enter the school and their activity once they were inside the building.
A parent tells Local 6 she has questions after seeing a video on Facebook showing the breach. She says what the school said in its statement Thursday doesn't match that video at all. Monday night on Local 6 at Six, Arriyonna Allen talks with that parent and brings us an update on the incident.
