PADUCAH — A new lawsuit filed on May 10 outlines what happened leading up to — and after — the death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
It was filed by Cash's widow and Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bowman and his wife in Marshall County Circuit Court.
The defendants are the Marshall County and Calloway County Sheriff's Offices and five deputies.
The suit claims the inmate who shot and killed Cash — Gary Rowland — was never adequately searched before or after he entered the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Cash was killed on May 16, 2022 in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say Cash and Bowman took Rowland — who was in custody and being interrogated — outside for a smoke break.
That's when Rowland pulled out a 9mm gun he had hidden on his person and shot Cash.
Bowman and another deputy then returned fire, killing Rowland.
Cash's widow and Deputy Bowman are asking for damages connected to Cash's death and Bowman's diagnosis of PTSD.
None of the parties involved in the suit were willing to go on camera today. Local 6 did reach out to both Calloway and Marshall County Sheriff's departments and the lawyer who filed this suit, who hasn't returned the call. The suit names both the Marshall and Calloway County Sheriffs and the five law enforcement officers who were on scene when Rowland was initially arrested.
- City of Benton Officer Logan Hampton
- Marshall County Deputy Zach Johnson
- Marshall County Special Deputy Chris Beavers
- Marshall County Deputy Luke Rudd
- Calloway County Deputy Troy Doss
Doss was the first to come in contact with Rowland.
The suit describes him performing a protective sweep-search of Rowland's back and sweatpants pocket, but he didn't go any further. The suit alleges Rowland also wasn't searched when he was put in handcuffs — or when he was placed in Hampton's patrol car.
We acquired interviews from multiple parties involved in Rowland's arrest through an open record request filed by Local 6's Brianna Clark — one of which was Bowman. Part of his interview reads as follows:
Lieutenant Vaughn: Did you ever witness anybody perform a search of his person?
Deputy Bowman: No.
Lieutenant Vaughn: Okay. Uh, when you got back to the sheriff's office, did you, or Deputy Cash search his person or, or pat him down or anything of that nature?
Deputy Bowman: Wish we had.
In the lawsuit, Benton Police Chief Stephen Sanderson says he recalls Cash warning officers Rowland may be armed and dangerous.
The suit reads: "Rowland told Cash you all don't come after me...I'm not going back to jail. I got too much time hanging over head. I will, I've got plenty of guns,"
In another interview, at-the-time Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire says he doesn't remember deputies on the scene confirming that they patted Rowland down.
"And I said have ya'll patted him down yet and I don't remember an answer...uhm just from talking. Kyle says 'they said yes', I didn't hear them say yes," McGuire reportedly stated.
In Logan Hampton's interview, he says he searched Rowland when they first arrived with him at the MCSO and found a keychain around his neck.
"So at that point transporting to Marshall County, he kept asking for a cigarette. Of course I say no, it's up to the detectives if they smoke or not. We get to the sheriff's office. I get him out just do one last pat down on his waistband. He had a lanyard right here. It's a Champion lanyard. I pull it off, it had a Chrysler key on it, which tracks with him supposedly being in a Chrysler," says Hampton.
Despite finding that Keychain, what Hampton did not find was a knife that was around Rowland's neck.
He also didn't find the 9mm firearm Rowland used to fatally shoot Cash.
You can read the lawsuit in its entirety below. Readers should note that the lawsuit does contain language and a graphic photo that could be disturbing.