WEST KENTUCKY — Thousands of Kentucky kids are out of school again due to omicron's impact. They are using what are called nontraditional instruction days, and many districts are rolling right through the 10 allowed.
As of last Friday, Senate Bill 25 allows superintendents to assign individual groups, classes or schools up to 10 additional days of “remote learning” when COVID leads to a large number of absences.
The 10 additional remote days are per school or group, without sending the entire district home.
Local 6 discussed the shifting schedules and days allowed with parents, staff members and counselors. They told us they find ways to keep kids focused despite the unpredictability of the last two years.
“As a mom, it's hard, because I want to keep sure he's getting what he needs,” said Kayla Jones. She is a mother to 8-year-old Jude, who attends Mayfield Elementary. On Thursday, his school used an NTI day along with at least 10 other school districts in the Local 6 area.
“So, trying to make arrangements where he has what he needs and making sure he has Wi-Fi,” said Jones. “It can be a little overwhelming.”
Jones isn’t just a mom; she is also a school counselor with West Kentucky Educational Cooperative.
“We are more or less on survival mode,” she said. “We have to do these things to keep ourselves safe physically.”
“I know that NTI was extremely difficult last year for my kids,” said Amy Chesnut.
“My oldest son was in middle school, and the draw of cell phones and video games is really real for that age,” she said. “It can be difficult to keep him focused on task. For all of us it has been a long two years of COVID and NTI days, and I think never knowing what's coming around the corner can be difficult for both teachers and for students.”
While learning is in focus, schools say they realize mental health is also an issue. According to an analysis of research from across multiple countries released last week in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, kids are experiencing high levels of anxiety and depression due to isolation and school closures. To deal with the pressures, Chesnut and Jones have this advice.
“I think it’s important to know this isn’t normal,” said Chesnut. “We have not been normal for a long time and to recognize that is important.”
“We have to give our students grace,” said Jones. “We have to give ourselves grace, and we have to go back and meet everyone where they are at.”
With staffing shortages in mind, another element in Senate Bill 25 would allow more retired teachers to come back to the classroom. McCracken County Schools tells me it does have some retired teachers coming back to substitute.
School leaders tell us if they got close to running out of the NTI and remote learning days they would contact legislators to ask for more action. Local 6 contacted the governor’s office to find out if any preliminary plans are in place. We have not heard back yet.