PADUCAH — Rumors that a local substance abuse rehabilitation center is closing are going around. Recovery Works in Mayfield has been the subject of complaints from neighbors and the Graves County Sheriff's Department for several months now.
Two former employees with Recovery Works Mayfield have said in social media posts that they've been terminated, and corporate told them it's because of a staffing issue.
Wednesday, there was no signage on the front door indicating the facility was closed, or closing. After knocking twice, no one answered. Out front, there was a U-Haul truck and a dumpster. Wednesday, people were clearing the building out, but still the question of the status of Recovery Works Mayfield remains.
Here is a conversation Local 6 had with Recovery Works Mayfield Wednesday morning:
Recovery works employee: "Recovery Works, how may I help you?”
Local 6 reporter: "Hi, is this the Recovery Works in Mayfield?"
Recovery works employee: "It sure is."
Local 6 reporter: "Hi, I think we disconnected before. I'm a reporter with WPSD."
Recovery works employee: "No, that was a hang up. That was a hang up. That was not a disconnection.”
In October 2022, neighbors complained that people released from the facility were knocking on their doors at all times of the night looking for rides or asking to use their phone.
"I don't mind if they'll stay over there and not come and knock on the door all hours of the night, which they do, do sometimes," said Lou Ann Carter, who lives across the street from the facility.
Then last month, a couple told Local 6 they were released from the facility and dropped off at an abandoned gas station with no resources and nowhere to go.
It’s a story Sheriff Jon Hayden said he’s heard multiple times.
The sheriff’s office even sent a letter to the company’s cooperate office.
"The way that whole system is supposed to work, too many people are falling through the cracks. Too many people are leaving there not getting any assistance whatsoever," Hayden said.
Throughout all of our coverage, there has been no comment from Recovery Works.
In a Facebook post, a former employee says: “Recovery Works is being shut down. But let me just say this has nothing to do with anyone who worked there and everything to do with that corporation and the way they have run things on their end.”
Recovery Works is owned by Pinnacle Treatment. Peggy Gemperline, Pinnacle Treatment's vice president of residential services, told us she has no comment regarding Recovery Works Mayfield.