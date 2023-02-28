PADUCAH — In the face of a rocky start, local airport leaders say they're confident in Contour Airlines providing service at Barkley Regional Airport. This, on the heels of several cancellations and complaints earlier this month.
The Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board met on Monday for its monthly meeting. Contour Airlines was briefly discussed, as it will have to sign a new lease once Barkley Regional Airport's new terminal is finished. The board had a lengthy executive session to discuss a proposal between a public agency and a representative of a business entity, but they did not elaborate on the details.
Many customers took to social media earlier this month to voice their frustrations, not only about their trips on Contour Airlines out of Paducah, but from other airports as well. Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau acknowledged that Contour's start at Barkley has been a bit shaky, but said he has seen some improvement since then.
"The last couple of weeks or so have been really good, and I'm hoping we continue that. The performance has been on time or a little bit early," Rouleau said. "We're hoping that we got the kinks out. I know Contour is still going to be working to iron out some things."
He added that the airline's CEO, Matt Chaifetz, is guaranteeing Contour will improve its customer service in the coming days.
"I believe they'll be 24 hours, so that's going to help considerably. And they're going to be staffing up as well to address issues, especially during regular operation, you know, if there's a flight delay or if there's an ice event like we had in January, so they'll be able to address the customers," Rouleau said.
There are also plans to have more planes available for the airline to use.
"They have a bunch of airplanes on order to help fill the gap, to have an extra spare airplane. But, the supply chain for the landing gear, just for a set of landing gear is six months," Rouleau said. "They have airplanes ready to go. They just need to get them up to speed."
Rouleau also gave an update on where things stand with the airport’s new terminal. He said, because of some supply chain issues, they're looking at early June for the terminal to be fully opened for use. The original goal was sometime this spring.