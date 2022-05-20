A local mixed media artist has created a portrait in honor of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who died after he was shot Monday at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
Artist Richie McKinney brought the portrait to the Local 6 station Thursday, so we could share images of it with you.
He tells us he plans to give the portrait to Cash's family. He says he feels it's the least he can do to provide them with some comfort during this difficult time.
Cash's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff that day in his honor.
Before the funeral, a visitation service will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cash's home church, Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Kentucky.