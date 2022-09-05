PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers.
Friday was the last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
After one of his friends went to barber school, Lawler's mom thought it sounded like a good idea. She signed him up, and Lawler went without a say in the matter. He says it was a blessing in disguise, opening the door to what he says were the best years of his life.
Lawler knows the longs and shorts of hair. He’s able to provide the perfect haircut every time, almost like magic.
“When I get in the chair, I just told him a while ago, ‘Give me a haircut that don't look like I got a haircut,’” says client Dwight Peyton.
Over the decades, Lawler has seen styles come and go and prices continue to rise.
“In the early 70s the business really changed. The hair started growing long. I had to start all over again,” Lawler says.
The price of a haircut when Lawler started his back in 1960s was $1.35. He says now it’s changed to $20.
But what remained constant was the love Lawler had for his job and his clients.
“I've got people that I gave them their first haircut and they're retired now," he says. "Those people are like family to me.”
Dwight Peyton is one of those lifelong customers. He's been going to Lawler for 54 years.
“It's kind of sad, I mean, because I've had someone ask me, said, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ And I said, ‘I don't know, but I'll worry about that when my hair gets long,’” Peyton says.
It’s a bittersweet goodbye as he leaves the shop for the last time, but Lawler says the memories he's made will follow him home.
“I've never minded coming to work. I've always enjoyed every day. Always tried to make every day a good day,” Lawler says.
With his newfound free time, Lawler is ready to hit the road and travel.
He has trips planned, but says his first week home is dedicated to doing absolutely nothing.
Lawler says thank you to all his clients for the many years of support.