PADUCAH — After more than 20 years as America’s top selling beer, Bud Light has fallen to second place behind Modelo.
Bud Light's fall from best seller is a part of the fallout after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney appeared on Instagram with a customized Bud Light can as part of a marketing campaign. That social media post ignited a right wing media barrage, calling for a boycott.
Overall, Bud Light sales have been down more than 24%. So what do sales look like locally?
Sales were down at local businesses, but The Silver Bullet says it was only temporary.
For about a two-week period, many of the Paducah bar's customers were joining the boycott and opting for other beers instead.
A bartender says even that period went on longer than she expected.
When it comes to beer, The Silver Bullet in Paducah has a wide variety for customers to choose from.
They have their favorites like Coors, Miller Light and Michelob Ultra.
Bud Light isn't one of the top three.
Lumi Johnson, a bartender there, says some of their customers stopped buying the beer in protest of the company's LGBTQ-friendly marketing.
“It was just, ‘I'm not going to drink a beer.’ They got this, you know, just a lot of homophobic type comments…But, they ended up coming back around. In here, anyway,” Johnson says.
It's a controversial issue. In fact, Local 6 talked to several local bars and businesses about their opinions on the topic who said they didn't want to further the discussion, except for The Silver Bullet. Johnson says social media is to blame for the controversy getting as big as it's gotten.
“Being able to voice your opinion, and then getting people behind you, it's kind of like its own monster, right? So people will just follow suit behind what they see,” says Johnson.
Those online conflicts sometimes manifest in person, at the pool table or many seats inside their bar.
During Pride month, Johnson says she's making an effort to keep a welcoming atmosphere for anyone who wants a drink.
“I had some customers come in here and I had a couple men that were just, oh, they were so irritated. But they did not say anything disrespectful in front of them, because of over here in their face I'm loving everything they got going on,” Johnson says.
Johnson says everyone has a right to their own opinion.
She sees first hand, that how people exercise that right has an effect that trickles down to businesses like The Silver Bullet.
Johnson thinks Bud Light sales will bounce back nationally, similarly to how they have at The Silver Bullet.
She says it all depends on the company's next marketing campaign and how they choose to spin the controversy going forward.
Although Modelo has taken the top spot, it is important to note that the beer is also owned by Anheuser-Busch.
That's the same parent company that makes Bud Light.