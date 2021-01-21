PARIS, TN — Sweet Jordan's isn't your typical bakery, restaurant and coffee shop. It serves a purpose and calling.
Since its inception, its goal has been to provide a place for people with special needs to work and find purpose in life. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for the business.
"I just kept thinking it was going to get better, you know, but it just didn't. So, it's been tough," says Sweet Jordan's owner Tommie StJohn.
StJohn and her husband started and run Sweet Jordan's. They had to close indoor dining for a time during the pandemic, and business suffered. Despite that hardship, they never stopped paying the 28 special team members on their payroll. Eventually, that took a toll on their finances.
"I was negative in the bank," says StJohn.
StJohn was short on money and payroll, and state sales taxes came due. There was a real possibility that this hope filled business might soon have to close it's doors. A FaceTime interview changed everything for StJohn and Sweet Jordan's.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently created the Barstool Fund. The Barstool Fund is helping struggling businesses across the country. Celebrities and everyday people nationwide have donated to the fund.
Portnoy called StJohn through FaceTime last week to inform her that the Barstool Fund was going to step in and help Sweet Jordan's pay their bills.
"I truly knew that God was going to take care of it. I just didn't know how," said StJohn, "I truly had faith that he was going to do this. And not 20 minutes later, I got a call from Dave, and he said he was going to help us."
Now the doors of Sweet Jordan's will get to stay open, and their employees will continue to have their jobs and find purpose in life.
"One of our special team members, Michael, he just came in today, and he just said 'I'm so glad to be back here working,' and I said 'I know Michael,'" says StJohn.
Since the video of StJohn getting the call from Portnoy went viral, businesses has picked up. StJohn says they've gotten 700 orders for their cookies over the last few days.
The Barstool Fund is still accepting donations to help struggling businesses. Click here to donate to the Barstool Fund.