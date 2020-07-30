Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, EDWARDS, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, PERRY IL, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WABASH, WAYNE IL, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH, AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, UNION KY, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD, AND WAYNE MO. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE COPIUS AMOUNTS OF RAIN IN VERY SHORT TIME PERIODS. MANY LOCATIONS COULD SEE FROM 1.5 TO 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. THERE COULD BE LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS FROM 3 TO 5 INCHES, ESPECIALLY WHERE STORMS REPEAT OR TRAIN. * MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES IN HEAVY RAINFALL, AND RAPID PONDING OR FLOODING OF WATER ON ROAD SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FULTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... HICKMAN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 845 AM CDT. * AT 643 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. RADAR ESTIMATES INDICATE UP TO 1 INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN PORTIONS OF THIS AREA. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IN EXCESS OF 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&