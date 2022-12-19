PADUCAH — Southside Paducah's first ever Community Christmas event was held Saturday.
The all-day event featured free activities for the family to celebrate the holiday.
The organizers say accessible events like this help build the community.
A special appearance from Santa was just one of the things you could find at Community Christmas in Southside Paducah.
Event organizer Tammy Hook says Southside doesn't see as many community events.
“There's been a lot of changes to the Southside trying to improve it. And we just want to include everybody,” Hook says.
Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson says events like this are exactly what the city needs.
“It brings communities together. It brings neighbors together. Gives people an opportunity to meet,” Henderson says.
It's family friendly fun and perfect for all ages, but most importantly, it's a free community event.
“We know times are tough for everybody right now, so we wanted to provide as much free as we could,” Hook says.
Games, crafts and pictures with Santa were all available at no cost.
They also wanted to provide a place for local small businesses to set up shop.
“We have local vendors here. Everyone's trying to make a living, everyone's trying to get together and everybody's trying to do their last minute shopping. So we figured, why not do it in the community?” Hook says.
They also took it as an opportunity to give back.
Guests were encouraged to stuff the tree for Starfish Orphan Ministry.
They provide clothing, housewares and furniture to single parent households, foster parents and teens aging out of the foster care system.
“We're taking donations. Of course, toys are always welcome, but they are in dire need of items for teenage boys and teenage girls. Hygiene items, puzzles, things of that nature,” Hook says.
This is the first year for the Community Christmas on Southside.
Hook says this is a tradition they'd love to start.
“We would love to do one every year. We would love to expand it, make it grow,” Hook says.
Captain Hook's Treasure Chest and Bob's Drive-In partnered together on this event.
Next year, Hook hopes to add more small businesses and food vendors.
They also hope to see more people attend as the event grows in the future.