MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Recent crashes and construction along Interstate 24 in the Local 6 area are affecting nearby businesses.
At Cigarettes for Less right off Cairo Road and exit 3, owner Kim Maddox said business was at a standstill after Sunday's deadly multi-vehicle crash.
Maddox said construction at exit 4 and the I-24 bridge is making it difficult for customers to reach them, especially the customers trying back to Illinois.
Maddox has helped lots of drivers find alternative routes.
"It's been quite a bit of strain for employees, you know, trying to get to work," Maddox said. "For customers trying to get here, we have a large customer base from Illinois that's having trouble getting here."
She said she also concerned for her customers' safety as they drive through the construction.
Maddox understands that construction is usually done during the summer months. She said it would be nice if it was done at night and was paused during the holidays.
Maddox said the biggest construction impact for Cigarettes for Less is on the I-24 bridge. But the construction at exit 4 hurts either way.