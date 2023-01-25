PADUCAH — It's been nearly one month since Kentucky started imposing a 6% sales tax on 35 new services.
Photography and personal fitness training are on the list of services Kentuckians are now paying more for.
Some local businesses in those industries weren't happy about the change, but they're a month into making the transition.
Because of the business' software, the transition has been smooth for JMS Face Photography in Paducah. But, owner Jenna Shelby says if the tax change had happened in JMS's early days when it manually documented its finances, it would've been nearly impossible.
For JMS, the biggest challenge has been customer feedback.
Accounting also became a little bit harder for Shelby. On Jan. 1, she started taxing all of her services.
“It's just one more, one more thing you have to keep up with. One more thing you have to remember to add in when you're paying your monthly taxes,” Shelby says.
She uses an automated system to take care of the business' finances, but it required an update.
“We're lucky enough to have software that tracks it for us. So, when we bring it in, we know exactly what's coming in and what needs to go out,” says Shelby.
Personal trainer and owner of Seva Fitness Eric Romanak says his gym was also affected by the sales tax.
It was easier for his business to work it out.
“It's pretty simple. Just notify the clients that the change has been made, then you follow through. We were just able to tack it on at the end,” Romanak says.
Clients at Seva have been understanding about the added costs, he says.
“We are fortunate enough that the type of business that we have is people who have the financial means to afford a personal trainer, so 6% usually isn't a breaking point,” says Romanak.
For Shelby, many of her clients weren't aware of the sales tax changes until she mentioned them.
“I have heard feedback that hasn't been so positive. ‘Why? Do you know when this started? Why are we having to pay this now when we didn't have to before?’” Shelby says.
She believes, in time, customers will get use to the change in prices.
Shelby is making it a priority to let clients know about the price changes ahead of their session.
That way, customers aren't blindsided when the receipt reflects a higher total.
The sales tax was imposed because of House Bill 8.
Republican lawmakers passed the bill with the goal of eventually getting rid of income tax.
The state income tax dropped from 5% to 4.5% at the start of 2023.