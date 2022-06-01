PADUCAH — Members of Paducah's LGBTQ+ community are partnering with Beautiful Paducah to host Paducah PrideFest on Saturday.
With the support of local businesses, like Johnson Bar and The 1857 Hotel, they're planning for it to be a big deal with a local feel.
Organizers say Paducah PrideFest 2022 is for the community, by the community. And it's not only for people who are LGBTQ+. Organizers want families, friends and anyone who wants to celebrate love and inclusion to attend.
On Saturday the parking lot at Johnson Bar will be transformed into a festival with stages, performers and local businesses, all celebrating pride.
Paducah PrideFest organizer Jeff Hudson says the idea came from his group of friends.
“Paducah PrideFest is a grassroots, volunteer-led event for the community, by the community. Just a group of people who wanted to see this event happen, came together,” Hudson says.
One of those friends, Korrina Davidson, has been a part of planning since the beginning.
“It's been so rewarding. It's been so fun. Whenever I sit and think about it too much I get really emotional. Just to see an event like this, that, you know, celebrates inclusion,” Davidson says.
Inclusion is their goal, but that doesn't come without a few guidelines. Johnson bar will be serving alcohol. They ask attendees to drink responsibly. PrideFest wants to make sure the environment is safe for everyone.
“We encourage everyone to use the crosswalks at the corner of South 3rd and Kentucky, to get between the parking area and the event,” Hudson says.
They also want the environment to be welcoming from the second attendees arrive.
“We love love. And we just want everybody that walks through the gates to feel how loved they are, how appreciated they are, how accepted they are,” says Davidson.
Free health services will be available at the event, including HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccines that will be available to all guests.
Hudson says they want the event to be positive, so they ask folks not come if they have a different mindset.
The festival will be held in the parking lot between the Johnson Bar and Italian Village Pizza. Festivities start at noon.
You can see the full itinerary below:
Paducah's first pride festival was held in 2019. That two-day event, called the Western Kentucky Pride Festival, was also held in downtown Paducah.