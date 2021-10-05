PADUCAH — Now's the time to start thinking about how you're going to keep yourself and your family safe for the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance this weekend on how to do that, but has since taken that guidance down so it can make further updates.
On Monday, the CDC said the guidance it released this weekend included information from last year that was posted in error, but new guidance will be shared soon.
The first suggestion included in that guidance was to get vaccinated, which is good advice whether you are planning to gather for the holidays or not. If you are getting a two-dose vaccine and you want to be fully vaccinated before Thanksgiving weekend, you need to get your first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Oct. 14. Each shot requires about a month between doses. Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their second dose.
You could also get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for more flexibility and a shorter journey to full vaccination.
The CDC page encouraged people to celebrate outdoors if they could.
This year, Soirees Events and Catering in Paducah is already getting reservations for chair and table rentals.
"We have some holiday parties scheduled here in our event center," Soirees owner Brandi Bone said. "We have some scheduled for other event centers. We also have some tents and things set up outside people's homes just to get some more open air."
The CDC said if you have to be indoors, make sure there are a lot of open windows for ventilation. Opening doors can also help with ventilation. Ventilation is also included in the CDC's guidance on general events and gatherings that was most recently updated in May of 2021.
At Soirees, some people have canceled indoor events.
"We've had a few offices that have canceled their contracts, just because of COVID, which is completely understandable. But we have lots of holiday weddings and still lots of holiday Christmas parties," said Bone.
If you have a big family, the CDC said you might want to consider a virtual celebration.
But above all, if you feel sick, get tested and stay home.
Anyone who is unvaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public places, including children older than 2 who are too young to be vaccinated at this time. Also, make sure you discuss expectations and behavior early with your guests about the COVD-19 precautions you will have in place.
If you don't feel comfortable getting together, the CDC suggests walking or driving through your neighborhood, waving to neighbors. You could also volunteer to help others who are in need or drop off gifts at doorsteps.
Regarding that now-removed guidance, a CDC spokesperson shared a statement published by NBC Chicago.
"The content is in the process of being updated by CDC to reflect current guidance ahead of this holiday season," CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund's statement reads. "The page had a technical update on Friday, but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season. CDC will share additional guidance soon."
Local 6 will share that updated guidance with you once it becomes available.