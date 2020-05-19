PADUCAH -- Kentucky businesses are preparing to reopen, but they have to follow certain requirements before they can bring customers back.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses get the proper materials like masks, disinfectant, and hand sanitizer so they can reopen. Chamber President Sandra Wilson says they're working to help people who are getting ready to head back to their jobs.
"One of the biggest impediments that we see for businesses opening up is child care," Wilson says. "And we have been in contact with the Kentucky Chamber about what we as the business community can do to help facilitate that opening soon, and with guidelines that will allow more employees get back to work."
Wilson says there are things you can do as a customer to stay safe while you shop.
"When you are in some of these stores, make sure that you are keeping the distance of six feet all the time while you're in there. And then also when you're paying," Wilson says. "There may be ways that you can pay besides money handing back and forth. And stay behind the plexiglass, I know many businesses have been installing the plexiglass in their businesses to protect their employees and to protect their customers."
As businesses get ready to serve customers again, it's important they make them feel safe.
"Rebuilding consumer confidence is very important, and we hope that people will feel like they're safe. We want them to be. We want our businesses to protect their employees, and their protect their customers, and keep that confidence level up," Wilson says.
She says it's important for all businesses to stay up to date on the guidelines set by the state because requirements for being open can change. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar on Tuesday to help local restaurants with reopening. To find out how to be a part of that Zoom meeting click here.