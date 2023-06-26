GRAND CHAIN, IL — Imagine having no air conditioning in this weather. That's what one church had to figure out after three AC units were stolen from their building.
Wires and scattered parts are what remains of three AC units at Hillerman Missionary Baptist Church in Grand Chain, Illinois.
Pastor Ben Hottel got the call about the stolen aluminum and copper from one of the deacons.
"Started looking around the building making sure there was no other problem like they broke in or anything like that," said Hottel after he got the call. "They didn't thankfully. And so found out we decided you know with it being as hot as it is today, we'd better not have services, that would be a little uncomfortable."
Hottel had to cancel service and encouraged his members to visit other churches for Sunday service.
He's been a pastor at the church for about 11 and a half years and hasn't seen anything like this.
"I'm feeling okay," said Hottel. "I didn't like it when I heard it this morning. We started walking around, I was disappointed obviously that someone would do this but we trust the Lord and we have insurance, so we'll see what happens this week."
He says that the incident probably happened after 9:15 p.m. Saturday. That's because the custodian left the church then.
Hottel says his sermon this week was timely given the current circumstances.
"A message I was going to bring today was going to be talking about the presence of God in tragic circumstances so it's kind of funny how we're living it now but at least at this point, I don't feel real worried. We'll see how I feel tomorrow," said Hottel.
He's hoping for the best and wants to provide a cool place to worship for his congregation.
Local 6 reached out to the Massac County Sheriff's Office for more information about the incident.
They said they were not available to comment.