CALVERT CITY, KY--Many restaurant workers in the Local 6 area are out of work because of COVID-19 closures. One church in Calvert City is stepping up to help them.
It's another drive-in service at Pathway Baptist Church during the COVID-19 pandemic. The congregation is listening to the sermon on the radio while worshiping outside.
Pastor Michael Donald said the congregation has raised more $10,250 with tips alone. They divided the money and gave more than 80 checks to restaurant workers in Calvert City.
"The church has never feared, back in any type of situation in the history of the church," Donald said. "And this is just one opportunity that we can be a blessing to our community."
The church isn't just helping restaurant workers. They've partnered with Mega Gym and Majestic Steakhouse to deliver more than 680 free meals to the community.
Donald said these workers are sharing how grateful they are for the church.
"I woke up this morning," Donald said. "I didn't have any food money. I didn't have any gas money and then I get a text message from my restaurant. There's a check for me. So that was...that's kind of neat."
He said they will continue to serve in any way they can.
Pathway Baptist Church has partnered with Baptist Health to supply tissue paper and other supplies to the community as well.