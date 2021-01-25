PADUCAH -- As many local families struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic, local churches are stepping up to help those in need.
First Christian Church of Paducah holds services virtually. But mission and outreach coordinator Leah Eubanks said the pandemic isn't stopping them from serving the community.
"This time has been hard on a lot of people," Eubanks said. "The isolation, the job loss. And we just feel called to do something about it. So rather than being in a mass gathering. There is still something that we can do."
This month, they're collecting canned meals for Paducah Cooperative Ministry. They're taking blankets donations as well. Their outdoor food pantry serves anyone in the community in need.
If you're interested in missions and service work at the church, you can fill out a connection card online. And drop off your canned goods, right here directly at the church.
"People fill out our connection card, we have a really intense process in which we intentionally reach out to those in the community," Eubanks said. "And then we get them connected with our missions opportunities."
Eubanks believes that now is the time for the church to serve and be the hope they want to see.