MAYFIELD, KY — With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult.
In November, people in Mayfield raised concerns about no warming shelters being available in their city for the homeless population.
With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to fix that.
Many of the churches that had the capabilities and provided shelter before were destroyed in the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
That’s why two United Methodist churches that share a building are stepping up to fill the need.
However, it’s crunch time. With only days left to prepare, they’re needing help from the community.
Prepping for the cold temperatures looks different in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Wayne and Suzanne Flint, owners of The Barn, say homelessness is a big issue right now.
“You know, we've got a million people that's still homeless here because of the tornado. Where we're they supposed to go?” Wayne Flint asks.
That's why Christ United Methodist Church and Mayfield First United Methodist Church are opening their Family Life Center to public as a warming center.
Christ UMC Pastor Mark Stephens says the church had the perfect facility.
“We were initially going to open it up between 5 in the evening and 8 in the morning. However, that's going to be subject to change,” Stephens says.
With temperatures so low, it's likely they'll be open 24 hours a day.
The Flints are helping out by providing a home cooked meal.
“I just knew there would be a need to feed them also. Like I said, it's not going to hurt us to donate some chili or whatever they need,” Flint says.
Stephens says they could use help in other areas too.
“We've got food but there's never enough. Right now we need folks that are willing to hang by overnight to sort of be the hosts,” says Stephens.
If you need transportation, Stephens says look out for law enforcement.
“If someone's out there and there's no shelter, they're to bring them here. And we're going to try to take care of folks from there,” Stephens says.
It's community helping community.
The Flints say that's their duty — to help their neighbors in need.
“It's a necessity. It's got to be done. If more people would help, it'd make such a big difference,” Suzanne says.
Right now, based on current resources, Stephens says they have a capacity of 40 people.
The shelter will open Thursday, and for now it's scheduled through Christmas Day.
The days could be extended depending on the weather.