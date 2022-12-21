Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of -16 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night low temperatures near 0 and sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chill values can quickly result in frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or generators. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&

...SNOW LIKELY AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY EVENING... A arctic cold front will cause rain to transition to snow on Thursday beginning in SEMO midday and shifting eastward through the rest of the Quad-State by early evening. There is the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snow behind the front. Due to strong winds, blowing and drifting snow is likely and will cause poor visibility at times. Temperatures are also expected to plummet below freezing behind the front and will cause some concern for a sudden freeze up on roadways. This will lead to very slippery conditions. As a result, travel impacts are likely by Thursday evening before snow ends from west to east late Thursday night. Overall, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with locally up to 3 inches of snow not ruled out. Please monitor that latest forecasts and be prepared for slippery conditions if traveling Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.