Some local churches are prepared for the incoming weather by announcing they're opening storm shelters.
It's a way to help communities stay safe during severe weather.
After last year's December tornadoes, these churches are preparing for the worst.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo stands tall.
Right now, it's quiet but with possible inclement weather, leaders say they're prepared to serve people in need of shelter.
They're using the lower floor of the church.
"We're kind of a small mom and pop church you know, and a typical Sunday, we'll have around 40 so our kind of away to outreach to be a little bit bigger and interacting in the community in a bigger way for that number of people," said Tony Hudson, the board chairman for the church.
This is the first time the church has provided a storm shelter for those during possible tumultuous weather conditions and while it's a smaller church, they want to use this as a method of outreach to people in the community.
Hudson says last year's December storms unified people.
"The storm was hard on everybody but the best part about it is that it brought all of us together as different denominations," said Hudson. "Nobody cares, we just kind of look out for people."
Hardin Church of Christ in Kentucky is another storm shelter people can utilize.
The church's bottom floor can help about 50 to 60 people.
"The December tornado is still fresh on their minds and people are still a little bit scared and rightfully so," said David Smith, a minister with Hardin Church of Christ.
Smith says it's all about serving others.
"We just, here at the Hardin Church of Christ, help the community and let people know that we're here to do whatever we can to help them in their daily life," said Smith.
You can bring pets to both St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wingo and Hardin Church of Christ.
If you do plan to use either of their storm shelters, be sure to use a leash.
There are other churches in the Local 6 area that are providing storm shelters including Altona Baptist Church in Calvert City, Kentucky.
In Tennessee, the Weakley County Courthouse basement will also be open.