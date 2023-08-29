ULLIN, IL — "I have a dream." Monday marked 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to more than 250,000 people. Said to be King's most famous speech, it was given during the March on Washington in 1963.
Over the weekend, thousands of people gathered in the same place to celebrate the march and that speech. Al Sharpton and King's son, Martin Luther King III, were among those speaking. Closer to home, Shawnee Community College celebrated the march's anniversary on Monday by giving students and staff a front row seat to that speech.
The college did that by using virtual reality. It wasn't just a cool experience. It reminded many of the efforts required to provide them the freedom they have today.
Students at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, were able to virtually experience what it felt like to be there on the ground 60 years ago.
"You can actually experience what Martin Luther King did and what he was trying to fight for, you can understand it a little bit better," said sophomore Janyia Williams.
"I felt the emotion," said Williams.
Monday's event was more than she expected.
"So, you can actually see how it felt while, like, they was out there doing it...I wasn't expecting it to be as real as it was. It was a good experience," said Williams.
Student Success Director Mindy Ashby said that takeaway was their goal. "What a great way to show cultural awareness through VR and celebrate the stay together," said Ashby.
The event isn't the first time the college has used this VR technology, but Ashby said the school hasn't used it this way before to immerse students in a historical moment.
"It's important because it can be an inclusive way of learning, but also it provides you a different way of learning and experience," said Ashby.
And that inclusivity is why Williams won't soon forget what she saw, heard and felt.
"It felt good, and it made me feel like I shouldn't take stuff for granted," she said.
Ashby tells me they plan to offer more virtual reality experiences for historical events like this at Shawnee in the future. Leaders say today was a great turn out.
Seventy-six people took advantage of the VR technology.