MURRAY, KY-- Last weekend's flood in Waverly, Tennessee claimed the lives of 20 people. Dozens of homes were swept way, while others were left condemned.
Ellie Burns is a student at Murray State University. On Saturday, she received the dreaded call that her mom, Brandy Burns, was trapped in flood waters. Brandy was stranded on the roof of their family home when she called her daughter to say goodbye.
"At that moment, she goes I want you to love Jack. He's my fiance. Be nice to your sister. We're sisters, so we argue. I want you to love Brad. I want you to finish school. If I don't make it out, I love you," Ellie said.
It would be another three-and-a-half hours before she would get the call her mom had been rescued.
"Finally, somebody with a boat. I don't know who it was that found her. They had to come in the house with waders, unblock the door," Ellie said. "It had the kitchen table in front of it mixed with the fridge and a bunch of cabinets. They finally got her and the water was up at least to her chest."
Ellie returned home to Waverly later that same evening, but there wasn't much for her to return home to.
"It was heartbreaking. We walked in the house and it was like where do we go from here? What can I touch? What hasn't been contaminated," Ellie said.
The flood waters ruined almost everything. Their house is now condemned. Ellie says she still has what matters most-- her mom.
"It's just stuff. I have my mom. And not a lot of people can say that," Ellie said.
Ellie's mom, Brandy, is currently staying at a hotel while she figures out where to go from here. People from the community have donated
One church in the Murray community is helping by volunteering for disaster relief in the Waverly area. Glendale Road Church of Christ will head to Waverly Monday morning. They will leave at 7 AM and return at 7 PM.
The minister, Steven Hunter, says his church is ready to help.
"We have a group of our members. We have actually said anyone that wants to come, if you're a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ or not, you're welcome to come with us. Because what people need down there is help," said Hunter.
If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the church with the link provided above. They are also taking donations as well.