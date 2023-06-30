CARBONDALE, IL — Affirmative action is dead, and now schools across the country are reevaluating admission practices.
That's while working to continue improving diversity on their campuses.
Colleges and universities in our region have some thoughts about Supreme Court's ruling announced Thursday.
They're pledging to keep diversity at the forefront, whether affirmative action exists or not.
For some schools, the policy hadn't been part of their admissions process for years.
Others are working to figure out the impact this ruling will have at their institutions, if any.
The Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action has many schools across the country making admissions changes.
Chancellor Austin Lanes says at Southern Illinois University, it's business as usual.
“We do not admit students based on race, and we haven't done that in a number of years,” Lane says.
At West Kentucky Community and Technical College, they have an open admissions policy, accepting all students regardless race, gender, or other personal characteristics. SIU Carbondale follows a similar formula, only basing it on the grades you make.
“They just need to have a 2.75 GPA, and to take it a step further we also eliminated the need for the SAT and the ACT,” says Lane.
Lane says this approach allows them to offer learning opportunities to students of all backgrounds.
“It's allowed us to be one of the more diverse predominantly white institutions. We've got close to upwards of 30 some odd percent of students from underrepresented populations,” Lane says.
Lane says this only works if diversity is made a priority in other ways.
Murray State University agrees.
In a statement, MSU says, “The ruling by the Supreme Court does not change our continued commitment to a diverse campus and student body.”
Lane says anti-racism is a pillar at SIU.
“Making sure that our campus is diverse, the students that are here, the faculty that are here, the staff. There's always a sense of what's happening from the DEI angle,” says Lane.
The University of Tennessee System, with a branch in Martin, is reviewing, “any potential impact,” of the court's decision.
In the meantime, they say they are focusing on access, retention, and engagement for all Tennesseans.
We received statements from several colleges and universities in the Local 6 area. You can read those below:
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
“Since 1978, the US Supreme Court has held that race may be considered, in addition to other factors in the admissions process, based on a "compelling interest" of fostering a diverse student body on college campuses which enhance the educational experience. Today the U.S. Supreme Court issued rulings in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, twin cases that seek the prohibition of limited consideration of an applicant’s racial or ethnic background in the higher education admissions process. The court took action to say that colleges and universities may no longer use race as an express factor in admissions.
"While the SIU System does not use race as a factor in undergraduate admissions decisions, our campus leaders are deeply concerned about the court’s decision. Today’s ruling coupled with similar decisions in several states across the country, may embolden critics of diversity and reverse generations of progress at colleges, universities and the nation.
"The Southern Illinois University System (SIU) campuses are unified in our commitment to our System priority of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do. We share in the belief that an educational system that actively supports a diversity of students leads to more diverse thought and interaction on college campuses, which benefits all students.
"In 2021, the SIU Board of Trustees took the bold move to declare that as a university system, it is anti-racist and would actively work towards developing and maintaining policies, behaviors and systems that enhance racial equity and promote positive and sustainable change for faculty, staff and students. It is based on this commitment to anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion (ADEI) that the university cautions that decisions like the one just made by the court will have a cooling effect on equity and inclusion efforts as well as lead to widening gaps in college completion.
"Fortunately for us in Illinois, these efforts have been very complementary to the policies and priorities of our statewide elected leaders, members of the state legislature and higher education policy leaders who have and will continue to make diversity a priority.
"Despite this decision, the impact of which will continue to unfold, our goal will be to work within all legal limits to ensure our campuses are able to advance all mission-based ADEI goals and to promote the ideal that educational excellence depends on having institutions that condemn racism, promote diversity and inclusion and equitably focus on giving all students the tools they need to succeed in their college experience and beyond.”
Murray State University
"The ruling by the Supreme Court does not change our continued commitment to a diverse campus and student body through our recruitment and admissions efforts."
University of Tennessee System
“We are aware of the court’s decision and are reviewing any potential impact on the University of Tennessee. Our focus on access, retention and engagement, as well as our commitment to the mission of the UT System remains unchanged: to serve all Tennesseans and beyond through education, discovery and outreach.”
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
"West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) is one of 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). The legislative mission of KCTCS is to provide educational access to all Kentuckians within their own communities. To ensure KCTCS and its colleges successfully achieves that mission, WKCTC and the other colleges in the System, have always been open access. Our colleges admit all students, regardless of race, gender, or other personal characteristics. This open admissions policy means that WKCTC and its 15 sister colleges have assisted countless Kentuckians in attaining an education and pursuing their dreams. As four-year institutions that use these criteria take steps to alter their admissions processes, WKCTC will continue to provide a quality, low-cost education to all learners who come to us."