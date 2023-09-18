FULTON, KY — It's a decades-long tradition that focuses on one fruit that's special to two local communities.
Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee hosted the 61st annual Banana Festival.
However, just a few months ago, flash flooding swept through the area, causing major damage to downtown businesses.
Quinton Tribble lives in Fulton and has been coming to the Banana Festival for pretty much his entire life.
For him, there are several reasons he has attended the event.
"Has a great atmosphere, it has great food, you know it's something people can enjoy once every year," said Tribble.
But besides all the fun, there's a deeper meaning to the celebration, too.
Organizers of the festival says the Twin Cities area has had a big influence on banana distribution in the U.S.
"It's just a part of our history of our community, how we how we are where we are today," said Kenney Etherton, the director of Fulton Tourism.
Along with the past, this festival is also a current catalyst to help local businesses recover from past flash flooding.
Thousands attend this event every year, and visitors from all over the country come to experience the festivities.
Volunteers say people from states as far north as Minnesota have attended the event.
"It's nice to see that there are people in our community that's bringing back the life," said Rebecca Holtzclaw, a volunteer staff member.
As for Tribble, coming to the Banana Fest boils down to one simple reason.
"Just to have a great time," said Tribble.