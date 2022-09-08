MAYFIELD, KY — One million: That's how many new drivers need to be recruited into the trucking industry in the next 10 years. Otherwise, the current driver shortage will only worsen.
In an effort to alleviate the shortage of truck drivers, West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a four-week commercial driver's license program.
WKCTC is putting participants behind the wheel, in addition to pre-trip training and book instruction, covering the rules and regulations of the road.
Instructors say the best way to learn how to drive a truck is to drive the truck. They want recruits to know what to expect. That way they'll decide to stay in the industry.
Rain, snow, sleet, or fog — WKCTC’s CDL program gets students prepared for every scenario possible.
The program, which uses simulated and real-life exercises, attracted Wyatt Inman, whose parents were both truck drivers.
“I was pretty much raised in a semi. It was always just fun getting to travel and see the world, or the country, at least,” says Inman.
Now he plans to follow in their footsteps.
CDL instructor Irl Ames says students like Inman are crucial to combating the driver shortage.
“We've got like 400,000 older drivers that are retiring, and younger people ain't just jumping in and taking it as a job,” says Ames.
Trucking companies are adding incentives to recruit new drivers in to the industry.
“Now that wages are picking up quite a bit right now, these drivers can make anywhere between $70,000 to over $100,000 a year, just starting out,” Ames says.
As the backbone of the US economy, Ames says, it's what drivers deserve.
“If it wasn't for trucks, the United States would stop. That's just plain and simple,” says Ames.
Compensation is just one of the many reasons Inman is getting into the business.
“Very easy, you know, to kind of understand. The pay rates though, they're a good additive. I plan on going over the road, enjoying myself pretty much,” Inman says.
Inman is using trucking as a backup plan if other career paths don't work out.
Ames followed a similar path after retiring from the military 46 years ago.
He plans to continue in the trucking industry for as long as he physically can.
Participants must be able to read, write and speak English.
They must also pass a drug test and physical and have a valid driver's license at the time of registration.