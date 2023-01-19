WINGO, KY — Tuesday’s stormy weather may have had you thinking about storm shelters. A local company says it's seen a higher demand for them, especially after the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Management with the company Containment Systems, Inc. says there has definitely been an increase.
After the tornado outbreak, the company sold out of 24 of its storm shelters. People with the company say they’ve received more calls than normal about their products.
"Just a little bit, and we would have been impacted," says Chris Crawford, who purchased a storm shelter for his home. "Would we have made it? I do not know, but I do know now that I have a better chance having this.
He was far from the only person to buy a storm shelter from Containment Systems.
"In the next three days after the storm had gone through, we saw an increase to the point that the yard was completely emptied in three days, and we started working off of a waiting list," Containment Systems Operations Manager Edd Bates says.
Crawford's storm shelter fits six people, and he's taking the proper precautions for his family.
Crawford says now he has a sense of security knowing that, if something happens again, his family is prepared for the worst.
There is a registry in every county in Kentucky for storm shelters. The local fire department or emergency medical responders will be able to find the shelters after storms based on type and location.
We also talked with the folks at Hank Brothers True Value Hardware in Paducah about what items are high in demand after bad weather conditions. They said they see more sales of kerosene heaters, tarps and sump pumps.