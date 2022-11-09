People showed up to voting locations throughout the Local 6 region and cast their ballots Tuesday.
There were little to no issues for poll workers and voters, but there were a few hiccups along the way.
McCracken County had a printing issue with some ballots. The problem extended the time it took to vote for some people at the Reidland Middle School polling location.
County Clerk Jamie Huskey says the vendor for the ballots made a mistake and misprinted the barcode on them.
They were delivered to Reidland Middle School, impacting about 75 voters who waited an extra two minutes to vote. Poll workers fixed it by using an extra ADA machine.
ADA stands for the Americans with Disabilities Act and instead of filling out a ballot, people used those machines to vote on a screen.
Huskey says the people impacted will have their votes counted.
The county says it did its best to solve the problem.
"We sent the deputy clerk out there to stay out there with them for the day," McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey says. "Also, to resolve it, we started printing ballots in office and we've been running them out in groups of 50 to make sure they have enough."
Overall, counties throughout the Local 6 region told us they saw a good turnout.
We talked to Ballard County Katie Mercer early afternoon on Election Day. Mercer says about 1,400 people showed up at that time, and that afternoon, there was about a 20% turnout.
That doesn't include absentee, excuse and no-excuse early voting.
Mercer says they've had their own hiccups but generally, it's been a smooth experience.
"We've had a few issues with the ballots not wanting to scan, but we've got that resolved and it's gone pretty good today," Mercer says.
We also talked to Graves County officials.
They saw a 45% voter turnout, and that includes absentee, in-person excuse and no-excuse early voting.
Massac County, Illinois, election officials say they had a voter turnout of more than 47%. That includes absentee, early voting and vote by mail.
Weakley County, Tennessee, officials say they had a voter turnout of more than 43%. They did not say whether that includes absentee, early voting and vote by mail.
There are 60 outstanding votes by mail that still need to be counted and have been postmarked.