PADUCAH — Election Day is eight days away.
More than 58 million Americans have already cast their ballot.
The McCracken County Election board is certifying voting machines for Election Day. County Clerk Julie Griggs said, 6,200 people early voted. They've received 7,000 mail-in ballots.
"With us being able to have the early voting this year, I think, like I said it's going to take away from the long lines and crowds on Election Day," Griggs said. "So hopefully you know things will go smooth."
Griggs said mail-in ballot totals are higher than previous elections.
In Massac County, early voting turnout is also higher than last election. County Clerk Hailey Miles said, if you want to vote by mail, now is the time to do it.
"So your ballot has to be postmarked by Nov. 3," Miles said. "If it's not, it will not count. We can also accept them hand delivered here in the County Clerk's office."
More than 500 people voted by mail-in ballot and 1,100 people early voted in Massac County. Miles believes people want to take precautions.
"They're concerned with the social distancing," Miles said. "But we are doing our best to make sure that each polling place is equipped with proper sanitation supplies, hand sanitizer, masks."
Both clerks are excited for this big election turnout.
Griggs said Monday night is the first day of election worker training. It will continue every night this week.