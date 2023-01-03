PADUCAH — A partner at an accounting firm in Paducah has joined the board of directors of local substance abuse treatment program Lifeline Recovery Center.
Lifeline announced on Monday that certified public accountant David Bailey has joined the board. Bailey is a partner at Williams, Williams & Lentz. In a news release, the recovery center notes that Bailey is mainly responsible for auditing and consulting for corporate and nonprofit entities at the firm. His career also includes time as vice president and chief financial officer at Trees n Trends Inc. and as an audit senior manager with KPMG Peat Marwick in Nashville and Houston.
“David’s accounting expertise and public service experience strengthen our board,” Lifeline Board Chair Steve Powless said in a statement Monday, “and Lifeline is grateful for his commitment to our goal that no one wanting to get sober will be turned away for a lack of resources.”
Lifeline says Bailey has served on multiple volunteer boars in the past, and he previously served as president of the Rotary Club of Paducah and chair-elect of the Baptist Health Paducah administrative board.
Last month, Lifeline announced former Baptist Health CEO Bonnie Schrock has joined its board.
The board also includes Treasurer Dr. Jeffrey Taylor, Secretary Sonia Osman, Rev. Bernice Belt, Missy Eckenberg, Terry Haas, Robert L. Hill, Kenny Hunt, Todd Trimble, Mike Zimmerman and executive director Ashley Miller.
For more information about Lifeline Recovery Center, visit lifelinerecoverycenter.org.